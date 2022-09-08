This is head coach Kelly Grossman's first year as head coach of this program, but for both her and her players, it feels like old times.

"Yeah I've coached most of the girls that are on the varsity team since they were in fourth grade, in the Avalanche Volleyball Club, and then my daughter, Kourtney is a junior on the team, so I started with them, kind of that group when they were in fourth grade and kind of the core of our group is that same class of juniors," Grossman said. "So yeah, I'm pretty familiar with them and they're pretty familiar with me."

"She's always been a coach of ours, so it's kind of fun to just have her in the gym again, like old times," junior middle blocker Sydney Pierce said.

"It's been really good," junior setter Addie Allen said. "She's always been really competitive and she's instilled that in us and it's helped us out a lot. And her practices have always been really productive I think, she's helped us a lot, especially as we were younger and growing up. "

"I feel like it's nice because we can just pick up where we left off mostly, and we're all familiar with each other already so we can just get right to work I guess," junior outside hitter Kourtney Grossman said.

Not only is Grossman close with the team because of how long she's coached them--there's an extra layer of familiarity with her daughter playing on the team.

"It's pretty familiar, just from having her coach me all throughout middle school and elementary school and stuff, but yeah it's definitely a different level in high school but I like it, it's fun," Kourtney Grossman said.

"It's been fun," Kelly Grossman said. "It's also been a challenge at times, but it's something that we're both trying to work on. Obviously before I even took the job, she and I had some good conversations, our whole family had conversation about whether this was going to work for us as a family, and obviously I wanted to make sure that she was comfortable with it because ultimately it's more about her than it is about me".

"I think it blends in really well," Allen said. "I mean Kourtney has had Kelly coaching her for a long time too, so she's used to it as well."





The Lady Bears are undefeated so far this season, and hope to improve game by game and win a state championship in the process.