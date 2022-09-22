BILLINGS--It was a great environment tonight at Billings West high school for military and first responder appreciation night. They did a lot of things between sets to honor those military and first responders and raise money to donate to those causes. They had raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle, and a bake sale with the proceeds benefiting military and first responders.

The game itself was pretty close. Skyview kept it close in that first set until West pulled away with their serving. West has lots of different weapons up at the net--Sydney Pierce, Sidney Streiff, and Kourtney Grossman.

But Skyview kept it close for a while in that first set, Leah Light made an impact in this game swinging from both the front and the back row. And on game point of each set, Skyview just continued to push points.

Lots of serving, lots of great offense in this game, and lots of great defense too. Long rallies, people chasing the ball down into the crowd and out of bounds, diving to bring the ball back into play.

It was a great matchup here tonight as West gets a sweep of Skyview at home.