BILLINGS--It was a great environment tonight at Billings West high school for military and first responder appreciation night. They did a lot of things between sets to honor those military and first responders and raise money to donate to those causes. They had raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle, and a bake sale with the proceeds benefiting military and first responders.
The game itself was pretty close. Skyview kept it close in that first set until West pulled away with their serving. West has lots of different weapons up at the net--Sydney Pierce, Sidney Streiff, and Kourtney Grossman.