BILLINGS- Billings West stopped Bozeman Gallatin late in the fourth quarter to hang on for their first win of the season, 16-15 on Thursday night at Daylis Stadium.

Billings West improve to 1-2 on the season and Bozeman Gallatin falls to 2-1 after suffering their first loss. It was the first game for either teams in Eastern AA conference play.

Golden Bears kicker Jacob Kauwe was three for three on his field goal attempts for the Bears. Kauwe hit one with seconds remaining in the first half to give West a 10-9 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Garret Dahlke found Quinn Clark for a 45-yard touchdown. Bozeman Gallatin's two-point attempt failed. Raptors had another chance late in the fourth, but a Chris Garcia interception gave the ball back to the Golden Bears who hung on for the win.