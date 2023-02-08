BILLINGS--Swimming takes muscular strength, endurance, and athletes train hard for their swim season. After tragedy struck one West High Swimmer, he didn't know if swimming would be in the cards ever again.

Billings West swimmer Tyler Zarbock was in a car accident back in October that left doctors saying he may not swim again. But just twelve weeks later, he was back in the pool swimming competitively and is now making a run at state.

"I had broken my left ankle inside the joint, I'd broken my left collarbone, and then I fractured my L1, L2 vertebrae, and it was compressed by 10% height, so I lost about an inch overall," Zarbock said.

But the first thing Zarbock told West High and Billings Aquatic Club head coach Sean Marshall after the accident was that he planned to compete at a club meet in December.

"When the accident happened, I went right to the hospital, his dad called me right away, and his mom was there and everything," Marshall said. "We were all just waiting there, and the first thing he said as he gets rolled out is, 'I'm going to swim at Oklahoma,' and that is the meet we go to in December."

And day one of his journey back to the pool started the day he was released from the hospital, two days after the accident, when he went straight to practice.

"No one was going to tell me that I wasn't going to be on pool deck," Zarbock said. "I showed up my first day in a knee scooter and a back brace. My parents were like 'is it okay if we let him hang out here?' And then me and my coach, we just kind of had some fun!"

Marshall immediately started working with Tyler and his parents to come up with a rehab plan that would get him back in the water.

"His dad and I actually had to get on our knees and lower him down, because he couldn't move his back, he was in a wheelchair, and he was so immobilized, we had to lower him down so he wouldn't put pressure on his ankle, his back, or his collarbone," Marshall said.

"He was basically strapped on his back so he couldn't move too much and roll to protect his back, and he had a big old bag around his leg to protect his foot, and then he had to keep his one arm down to protect his collarbone, so he didn't have mobility there, but he was just working through the water the best way he could, he was in the water about an hour and a half every day," Marshall said. "Basically listening to his doctors, figuring out what he was allowed to do first and making sure his parents were there on deck too because I wanted them to be comfortable with what he was doing and not feel like we were going behind their backs on anything."

The first time he got back in the pool after the accident was an emotional experience for everyone.

"Just the relief I felt. Having all of those fractures and just, and then I mean, it was emotional just getting to go back to what I love to do," Zarbock said.

Tyler said it was challenging mentally, but the support from his coaches and teammates made the difference.

"You know, I can't believe it's already been a quarter of a year," Zarbock said. "I mean, my teammates, my coaches, I couldn't do it without my coach Sean Marshall, he's always been there for me, and he's just made this really easy, all of my recovery. And my friends, they're awesome, and I'm always loving having these swim meets and hanging out with them. It's just a great time to be on deck with them."

"It was hard to watch at first because we all felt so bad for him, it was hard seeing our friend so desperate to get in the water," Billings West and Billings Aquatic Club teammate Samuel Wendt said. "Seeing him really push through and work through it, it just made us more motivated to work harder because of how well he is doing now."

Tyler not only swam at the Oklahoma meet, but medaled, and is now making a run for a state title both in high school and in club swimming.

"There isn't a better feeling for me than that first race back, just so much that went into it, so much emotion, and just knowing what people had said, that I might not swim again, or I might not swim for the rest of the season for sure, just being able to come back and just compete with my teammates is an awesome feeling," Zarbock said.