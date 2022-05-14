BILLINGS- Billings West picked up two more key wins over crosstown foe Billings Skyview in a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Lady Bears topped the Falcons in a high scoring game one 11-8. Mya Boos led West with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored. Billings West scored in every inning but the first.

Boos was one of four Golden Bears to record at least three hits in the first game. Brooklyn Thompson threw all seven innings for Billings West and got the win.

Skyview's Katy Story had two hits, both of them home runs, and 4 RBI in the loss to the Lady Bears.

In game two, West high's Camden Susott allowed just one Skyview run as the Lady Bears won that contest, 5-1. Susott only allowed three Skyview hits and had six strikeouts.

Marleigh Nieto led West hitters with two hits and two RBI. Ashley Wik hit one home run and had one RBI.

Skyview's Piper Chartier did her best to slow down the Lady Bears hitting, recording three earned runs, eight strikeouts in seven innings of work. Chartier was also the only Falcon to record multiple hits with two.

Billings West improves to 17-1 on the season. Skyview falls to 7-11.