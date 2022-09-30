BILLINGS — Big plays have been few and far between this season for Billings West, and quarterback Drew McDowell pointed the finger mostly at himself Friday night.

“I feel like these last few weeks we’ve been getting better at preparing ourselves throughout the week of practice, watching film … I haven’t done the best job of that myself,” he said after guiding the fifth-ranked Golden Bears to a 44-7 Eastern AA football win over Billings Skyview at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium. “But this week we kind of pulled it together, prepared well, and our offensive game plan the entire week showed out there.”

If McDowell is willing to shoulder some of the blame for what coach Rob Stanton deemed the team’s “offensive woes,” earlier in the season, the junior QB can certainly take some of the credit for Friday’s 496 yards of total offense.

He connected on 14 of 19 passes for 218 yards, hitting on long touchdown passes to Drew Humphrey (50 yards) and Kolten Wynia (58 yards).

Wynia caught an earlier scoring strike of 26 yards from McDowell, who had three TD passes on the night. And Malachi Claunch, seeing his first extended time running the ball from the backfield, cruised 54 yards for another score.

Claunch rushed seven times for 91 yards and Daniel Teerink gained 82 yards on eight carries, including a 15-yard touchdown run on the Bears’ first series of the game.

“The first few games were tough,” McDowell said. “That was our first times starting as varsity players with almost 22 new guys on the ball. But I felt like as the weeks came on, just practicing together and working on different drills and stuff (have helped).

“One thing that helped us get together is that we’re always on each other and we’re held accountable for what we do. I get yelled at for missing receivers and I chew at them for not catching them sometimes. But it’s a very healthy relationship.”

The win was the fourth in a row for the Bears after dropping tough nonconference games to Missoula Sentinel (24-21) and Helena Capital (42-6) to open the season. West has outscored Belgrade and Skyview 97-21 in its last two games, and while those two teams remain winless on the season, Stanton was still pleased to see his team’s offense hit on the big plays when the opportunities arose.

Things get tougher down the stretch as the Bears continue to jostle for the top seed in the Eastern AA. Billings Senior (2-4, 2-2) is next up, followed by Great Falls CMR (3-3, 2-2) and Bozeman (4-2, 4-0).

Should West and Bozeman hold serve, the regular-season finale will be for the conference title. That’s too far down the road, though. Stanton just wants to see his team continue to build on these last few weeks.

“It all starts with the quarterback, and that’s the best thing about tonight is he played well,” Stanton said. “He had a good game for us. You know, going from JV to the varsity quarterback in AA isn’t easy.”

Skyview (0-6, 0-4) pushed in a touchdown on fourth-and-goal when quarterback Grayden Wilkinson leapt into the end zone from two yards out.

Jacob Anderson had 2.5 sacks, and Wynia, Humphrey and Damian Walks Slow had interceptions for the Bears. Paolo Salminen had a fumble recovery for the Falcons.

