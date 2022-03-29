BILLINGS- Billings West senior sprinter Jaeden Wolff dominated the 100M dash last season at a state best 12.26 seconds.

She eventually took the top mark in the event in Missoula and took second in the 200M. This spring, Wolff is in contention for four state championships, but her main focus is a personal goal to best an old program record at Billings West.

"The one in our school, 11.9 is a hand time from the 1980s so it's not official, official," Wolff said. "The one in our school, 11.9 is a hand time from the 1980s so it's not official, official," Wolff said.

It may not be official, but it's the main focus for Wolff. 12.19 seconds is the 100M state record set by Billings Senior's Morgan Sulser in 2014 according to the MHSA record books. Wolff expects to run close to that time in her first meet on Friday. 11.8 seconds is the mark she hopes to reach before running for Montana State next year.

"I feel like if I really try this year and put a lot of effort into my lifting and offseason training, I will get to what my goal was," Wolff said.

Senior sprinter Taco Dowler said Wolff is fast enough to keep with many of the boys.

"She's a stud, she works hard, and she weight trains... to see that and see her winning by a lot is pretty cool," Dowler said. Dowler will join her in Bozeman in the fall for football. This spring, the speedster looks to maintain his competitive edge, and translate that quickness on the gridiron, to speed on the track. "Just to get better, to get faster into college and just compete in a sport and competing that's the biggest part about it," he said.

Last season, Wolff also contributed to first place finishes for the Golden Bears in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

"Our relay practice is definitely competitive and that's what we look forward to," she said.

Sophomore Taylee Chirrick is a member of those relay teams. Chirrick had three top-four finishes in her freshman campaign, including a narrow loss in the 400M by five hundreds of a second.

"The 400 will definitely be a goal. Our school record since 1978 has been 56.9 seconds and last year at state I ran 57.2 so I'm right there that's definitely a goal for me," said Chirrick.

Both in pursuit of state titles and school records, the sprinters push each other every day on the Billings West track, before coming together to prepare their title defense in the two relays. And yes, they have their eyes on that program record as well.

"Usually, I pass it to her so it's good to practice together and she's a good runner to push me and a good role model as a senior to help me know what I want to make my goals as I get older because I still have a couple more years," Chirrick said.

The Billings West track and field season begins on Friday against Great Falls CMR at Billings West.