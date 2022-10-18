BILLINGS- Billings West rallied from two sets down to come back and defeat Billings Senior in five sets on Tuesday night.

Senior and West are now each 11-1 in conference play this season. The Lady Bears are 21-1 overall and Senior is 20-2. This was Senior's first conference loss of the season.

Billings Senior won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-23, then West turned it on.

They won the third set 25-18 and dominated the fourth 25-12. They capped off the effort in the Golden Dome taking the fifth and final set 15-6 on a Halle Haber kill.