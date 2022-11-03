BILLINGS- On Friday night, another chapter will be written in what's become a battle between two of the top football programs in the state, Billings West and Missoula Sentinel.

When the Class AA powers clash at Daylis Stadium in this year's quarterfinals, it'll be the third straight season they've met in the postseason, and the fifth time overall during that time.

"I texted Coach Stanton and was like 'we meet again,' and I really respect their program," said Sentinel head coach Dane Oliver. "We have played them a bunch and we have come out on top the past few times we have played them, and we know it's going to be a battle you know that they are gunning for us, and they are tired of losing to the Spartans and it will be a good high school football game."

Now, that series has been dominated by the Spartans who have gone 4-0 against the Golden Bears in that span, claiming two state championships in the process. "Sentinel has always been a tough game for us. I think we're really focusing on ourselves and how we can play better against them, our offense and defense. I'm really confident this week we will be firing on all engines," said West senior lineman Jaxon Tucker.

Missoula Sentinel beat West in the first game of the season this fall, 24-21, and like many of their matchups against each other, it came down to small plays here and there, and turnovers at key moments where the Spartans were more opportunistic and took advantage.

"The number one thing is definitely ball security. I think it's going to be a turnover battle whoever wins the turnover battle likely ends up winning and physicality is a big thing for us this week. One of our key things this week is our nastiness; we need to ramp it up on defense," said Sentinel senior defensive back JJ Dolan.

Ahead of the playoff game on Friday, West said they're excited for the physical date with the Spartans, a program they know and respect. The Bears believe they've grown as a group since that opening loss at home.