Billings West, Missoula Sentinel set for another clash in AA playoffs
- Spencer Martin
Tags
Spencer Martin
SWX Montana Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten or shelter loose objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. This includes lawn furniture, garbage cans and trampolines. &&
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- After long-awaited playoff win, Shepherd football changing the standard
- Billings Central beats Laurel in five-set thriller
- Huntley Project, Shepherd advance to playoffs
- Three local volleyball teams preparing for competitive Eastern A divisional tournament
- Montana loses third straight, falls 24-21 to Weber State
- Florence's Harrison Shepp Perseveres With Positive Outlook
- Providence men hit triple digits in season-opening rout of Portland Bible
- Billings Senior leans on experience, physicality ahead of AA title game
- Montana Tech offense scores 13 points in the second half in win over Rocky
- Senior volleyball wins hard-fought sweep of Skyview
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.