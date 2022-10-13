BILLINGS--The Billings City cross country meet happened today at Amend Park. It was the last meet of the regular season before state.

The girls were up first. It was a beautiful day at Amend Park out on the course. West's Taylee Chirrick came out fast and grabbed the lead about five minutes into the race. The Senior High cheerleaders kept the runners' spirits up and it was Chirrick with the individual win for the girls with a time of 19:12. Her sister TJ also finished in the top five.

The guys were next, and Billings West continued to make their presence known. They took home the individual title again in the boys race, the senior Jaxon Straus has been running since middle school and gets his very first cross-country individual win with a 15:49 time.

"So it was a PR for the season by quite a bit," Chirrick said. "So I was really happy with that, and my coach, when I had about 800 meters left was like 'you gotta go now!' and I was like 'okay, I've got to keep going!'

"In middle school I was coming in second, and then the last couple meets at this race I came in second or third, so it feels good to be able to win one and represent West High," Straus said.

The Skyview girls barely edged West for the team win with a score of 28, and it was the West boys with the men's team title with a score of 22.