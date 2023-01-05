BILLINGS- It's been nearly a month since the last time the Billings West girls played a game.

December 10th, the opening weekend of the season was the last time they stepped on the court at the Golden Dome. On Thursday night, Billings West pulled away in the second half to hand Bozeman Gallatin their first loss of the season, 65-43.

Sydney Pierce led the Golden Bears with 17 points. Kourtney Grossman was also in double figures with 10.

Bozeman Gallatin was led by 14 points from Jada Davis and 11 from Jaeli Jenkins.