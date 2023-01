BILLINGS- Billings West jumped out to an 18-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they defeated Great Falls 75-37, picking up their third consecutive win.

Four Golden Bears scored in double figures, led by 15 from Kourntey Grossman and 14 from Layla Baumann. Sydney Pierce added 13 and Megan Voegele scored 12.

Billings West improved to 4-1 this season.

Ashlyn Jones led the Lady Bison with a game-high 16 points.