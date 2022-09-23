BOZEMAN- The Bozeman boys and Billings West girls were the big winners on Friday in Bozeman at the Eastern AA divisional golf tournament.

Bozeman took the top spot with a team total of 624. Bozeman Gallatin was second at 654 and Billings Skyview third at 659.

The Hawks were led by Cooper Bourret who won the individual title with a total score of 149.

The Billings West girls kept their unbeaten streak alive, beating out Bozeman Gallatin with a team total of 669. The Raptors finished with a total of 704 and Bozeman was third at 725. Four West golfers finished in the top-11.

The Golden Bears are onto STATE! The lady bears win the Eastern AA Divisional Championships to send the team to state and the Boys team places 4th to qualify the entire team to the State Tournament next week in Helena at Green Meadows. GO BEARS!!!! pic.twitter.com/d9EY8KxnQt — West High Golf (@WestHighGolf1) September 23, 2022

In first was reigning AA state champion, Bella Johnson, who finished with a two day total of 152.