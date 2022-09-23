Bella Johnson Billings West Golf

BOZEMAN- The Bozeman boys and Billings West girls were the big winners on Friday in Bozeman at the Eastern AA divisional golf tournament. 

Bozeman took the top spot with a team total of 624. Bozeman Gallatin was second at 654 and Billings Skyview third at 659. 

The Hawks were led by Cooper Bourret who won the individual title with a total score of 149. 

The Billings West girls kept their unbeaten streak alive, beating out Bozeman Gallatin with a team total of 669. The Raptors finished with a total of 704 and Bozeman was third at 725. Four West golfers finished in the top-11. 

In first was reigning AA state champion, Bella Johnson, who finished with a two day total of 152. 

