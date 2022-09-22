BOZEMAN- The Bozeman boys and Billings West girls are out in front after the first day of Eastern AA Divisional Golf at Riverside Country Club in Bozeman on Thursday.

Bozeman finished the day with a team total of 309, led by the boys individual leader Nate Palithorpe, who finished with a day one score of 73.

Fellow Hawks golfer Cooper Bourret and Billings Skyview's Tye Boone are tied for second in the individual standings a stroke back at 74.

Bozeman Gallatin boys were second in the team race at 322 and Skyview followed a stroke back at 323. Billings West is fourth at 330.

The Billings West girls are in front after the first day, led by defending state champion Bella Johnson.

West has a steam score of 328, and Johnson finished her first day with a 75. Bozeman Gallatin sits six strokes back of the Lady Bears with a team total of 334 and Senior is third at 339.

Addiley Lloyd of Gallatin is a stroke back of Johnson, and Senior's Kenzie Walsh is in third, trailing by three strokes.

The eight teams on each side tee off for the second and final day of the divisional tournament on Friday at 10 AM.