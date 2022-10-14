BILLINGS- Billings West outscored Great Falls CMR 20-0 in the second half to win their sixth straight, 27 to 3.

Both defenses came out strong in the first half. On an early drive for Billings West, AJ LaFurge intercepted a jump ball in the end zone to give his Rustlers the ball.

After a scoreless first quarter, Malachi Claunch punched one in from a yard out for West to give the Bears a 7-0 advantage.

Elijah Groshelle converted on a 43-yard field goal towards the end of the first half and the Rustlers trailed 7-3 at halftime.

The Golden Bears defense doubled down in the second half, and shutout the Rustlers. CMR quarterback Cole Taylor was constantly facing pressure in the backfield with multiple Bears in his face for the remainder of the game.

The West offense opened the game up when a double pass from Drew McDowell to Billy Carlson to a wide open Connor Stanton for a 34-yard touchdown put West up 17-3. Jacob Kauwe hit two out of three field goals on the night.

Keighton Johnston-Kelly scored from 12-yards out to solidify the 27-3 win for West, their sixth in a row. The Bears are 5-0 in conference play and travel to take on Bozeman next week.