BILLINGS- The Billings West and Bozeman girls battled to a scoreless draw on Thursday afternoon.

The Hawks controlled most of the first half but few of their shots provided much of a threat the Golden Bears and Maria Ackerman in goal.

The Lady Bears created a couple chances in the second half but both teams couldn't find the back of the net, drawing 0-0.

Eastern AA is a close race for the top four teams. Bozeman Gallatin currently sits in first with 17 points. Skyview and Bozeman are tied for second with 16 and Billings West sits in fourth with 15 points after the tie on Thursday.

The Bozeman boys beat Billings West 1-0 on Thursday in a battle between the top teams in Eastern AA.