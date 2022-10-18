BILLINGS- An Eastern AA championship is on the line on Friday night when Billings West travels to take on Bozeman. It's a game that always carries meaning in the final week of the regular season and this year should be another good one as both the Hawks and Bears enter the matchup unbeaten in conference play.

Billings West is riding a six-game winning streak after they handled Great Falls CMR last Friday night 27-3.

Bears Head Coach Rob Stanton said it's been a fun group for he and his staff to coach, and Stanton added they're all really tough, coachable kids. Some of the seniors on the team think West is finding its stride.

"I think we have all molded as brothers and another thing is resiliency. I think we are a very resilient team starting out the way we did and being able to bounce back with a six-game winning streak and being able to compete for a conference championship," said senior Billy Carlson. The defense has become one of the best in the state, the offense continues to evolve with each game and the Golden Bears believe it is that resilience that's helped them find success.

Billings West and Bozeman's seasons mirror each other in a lot of ways. Like West, Bozeman lost in the first two weeks of the season to Missoula Sentinel and Helena Capital. Since then, both have run the table in Eastern AA.

During those winning streaks, West is allowing just ten points a game to their opponents. Bozeman is allowing just eight so both teams will need to find a way to score, and both are more than capable. The Golden Bears know they have a tough task ahead of them on the road at Van Winkle Stadium.

"They're a very solid team, definitely the best defense we will play all year. Their quarterback is amazing, they got a good offense, I think it will be a challenge but we're ready for it," said West senior Drew Humphrey.

The Hawks and Golden Bears clash on Friday night at 7 PM in Bozeman.