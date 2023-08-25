BILLINGS- On Friday afternoon the Billings Invite kicked off the cross-country season at Amend Park with the Billings West boys and Hardin girls claiming team victories.

30 teams represented for the guys and the Golden Bears finished with a team score of 61. Worland, WY was second with 112. Belgrade's Wilson Schmidt was the first Montana runner to cross the finish line and was third overall.

The individual boys' winner was Cody, Wyoming senior Charlie Hulbert who crossed the finish line in 15 minutes 41 seconds. Worland's Trajn Swalstad finished second as the Cowboy State represented at the Billings Invite.

"I enjoy the challenge, I mean Wyoming obviously is still a challenge with second place runner being Trajn, he's stepping up his game... came up this year, both killed it and representing for Wyoming, yeah," Hulbert said.

On the girls' side, 24 teams competed and the defending class A state champion, Hardin won as a team with a score of 43. Cody was the second-place team finisher.

Defending individual class a state champion and Hardin freshman Karis Brightwings-Pease got off to a strong start and led after the first half of the race. Trailing the pack for the majority of the race was fellow Bulldog, Mariah Aragon.

During the final lap, Aragon said she really started to feel the pain, but as she fought past the pain, she found herself gaining on the competition, including her frontrunning teammate.

With a big kick on the final straightaway, Aragon claimed first in 19 minutes 16 seconds and Brightwings-Pease was second about 15 seconds later as Aragon begins her senior season with a win.

"I was like the pain isn't going to go away, it's going to get worse. So, I was like Lord just give me the strength to tolerate the pain a little longer," Aragon said. "I was pushing and gaining on my teammate and thought 'I can do this, I can win this race,' so I just pushed it and I'm just so thankful I got the opportunity to be here and run for my senior year."