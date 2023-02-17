BILLINGS- Billings West bounced back in an energetic, crosstown game against Billings Senior to win 70-60 on the road Friday night.

The game started with a bang, as a long pass across the court to Cooper Tyson was punched in with a dunk.

The Broncs and Golden Bears went back and forth with West holding a 15-14 advantage before West finished the quarter on a 7-0 run to lead 22-14 after the first quarter. They would maintain that lead and it was 36-29 at halftime.

The Golden Bears led by as many as 11, before Senior surged in the third quarter. A long three pointer at the buzzer by Jaiden Turner made it a three-point game entering the fourth. Turner finished with 14 points.

Broncs got within one at 52-51, before Billings West put the nail in the coffin. Buckets by Billy Carlson and timely three-pointers from AJ Moser spurred in a run for the Golden Bears. Another dunk by Tyson was the dagger as Billings West won 70-60 to improve to 14-3 and on the season.

Billy Carlson led West with 18 points as five Golden Bears scored in double figures.

Brighton McCaffery had a team-high 18 points for Billings Senior. BB Bergen also scored 13 points.