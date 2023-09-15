BILLINGS- Make it six in a row for Billings West over Billings Senior as they rolled to a 51-7 win over their crosstown rivals.

Drew McDowell tossed three touchdown strikes and Malachi Claunch scored three TDs, including a 38-yard run, and the Bears clobbered their crosstown rivals.

Matt Ludwig caught two TD passes and ran for a third, and Kentucky commit Jacob Kauwe booted a 42-yard field goal.

Senior got its lone TD in the fourth quarter on an 80-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Oakley to Maclain Burckley.

