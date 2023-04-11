BILLINGS- A six-run third inning ignited a blowout victory for Billings West over Belgrade on Tuesday night.

West High's Mya Boos led the Golden Bears with three hits, three RBI and three runs scored. Camden Susott and Lileigh Nieto each had a pair of hits and two runs scored. One of Susott's hits was a home run and she had three RBI.

Billings West had 12 total hits compared to four for Belgrade, who also committed five errors in the game.

Giada Giosio threw all five innings for West and gave up four hits, one run and had two strikeouts.