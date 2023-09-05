BILLINGS--Both the Billings West Golden Bears and the Gallatin Raptors entered the Golden Dome Tuesday night undefeated on the season.

The Raptors took the first two sets 25-19 and 25-23. Cadence Lundgren, who has committed to play Division One volleyball at Kansas State, and outside hitter Karsen Breeding led the attack.

West came storming back in the third and fourth sets, getting out to a 6-1 lead in both, and forced a fifth set.

The Raptors and Bears traded points in the fifth set until Kourtney Grossman put down the final kill to complete the comeback and remain undefeated.