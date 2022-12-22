BILLINGS- Both Billings West basketball programs are focused on steady improvement throughout the season in hopes of peaking at the perfect time in the postseason.

The Lady Bears looked unbeatable for much of the regular season last year. Then, a loss to Skyview late in the season and an eventual loss to Missoula Hellgate in the AA semifinals ended their state title run.

The same goals, the drive for a state title remain with this year's group led by MSU-Billings commit Layla Baumann.

Nothing has come easy in the very few games West has played. In their first games of the season, they lost amid some shakeups to the roster. Baumann also hasn't played yet this season while she recovers from a shoulder injury.

That said, the Golden Bears said they're turning to their defense, will keep up that fast pace of play we've seen in recent years, and they're working to become the best team they can be, when it matters most.

"This group of girls is really good, and I would say our mantra this year is to just keep getting better as the season goes on and peak at the right time like at state when it really matters," Baumann said.

Fellow senior Maria Ackerman added, "I think peaking at the right time is very important. Last week we had some bumps and bruises we had to work through, people looked at us and wondered where Taylee (Chirrick) was and stuff like that, but we're not worried because we don't want to peak last weekend, we want to peak at the end of the season so we're going strong."

As for the Billings West guys, you can also expect to see them play with some speed this year in the Golden Dome as they boast a roster full of versatility. There are not too many true forwards on the team, and a lot of guys rotate through multiple positions.

Led by five seniors, West is off to a 2-0 start, and they credit their work ethic and intensity for that. It's safe to say there's been a lot of success at West High, and these guys want to be a part of that after a couple down years for the program.