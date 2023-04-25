BILLINGS- The Billings Aquatic Club has produced some elite swimmers in the last decade, athletes who have gone on to swim in Olympic trials and for major Division I programs.

Add another accomplishment for the group, as one of the 'Stingrays' will represent his club, his state and his country on a global stage.

"The light goes off, the sound goes off, and that means it's go time."

An ideal start to a swim meet, but things don't always go to plan for Syler Pizzolato.

"The things that he has to deal with are completely different than any other swimmer has to deal with. There's been a couple meets where it's honestly not the officials' fault, but there's been a couple meets where he gets left on the blocks," said BAC head swim coach, Sean Marshall.

Pizzolato is a competitive swimmer for BAC and is a sophomore at Billings Senior. He was born with severe hearing loss in both of his ears, and wears ear plugs to protect his ears while in the pool which as you can imagine, causes some challenges.

"Sometimes what's funny is sometimes the noise is too loud or it's too quiet for the starting noise and I don't hear it sometimes and I just got to rely on the light," Pizzolato said.

The light being a strobe light Marshall and Pizzolato sometimes place under the blocks to ensure a successful start. That's one example of the way Pizzolato has quickly adapted and become an elite young swimmer. Pizzolato recently made the USA Swimming Futures Cut, which puts him in a tier with the top one percent of swimmers in the state in his age group.

This summer, Pizzolato will get to see how his speed in the water stacks up against the top competition when he dives into the sixth World Deaf Championships in Argentina on August 13-19.

"30 countries, 300 swimmers plus and there's kids going Olympic trials cuts in this meet and going at the Olympic trial level and swimming at that high level of swimming and the top eight of this meet. So, it's a really high-level meet at the top end and it's a great opportunity for him to see where he is," Marshall said.

In order to qualify for the USA Team, Pizzolato had to have a hearing loss of at least 55DB in the better ear and his was 82DB loss along with time standard cuts set by Team USA.

Marshall said it's something the family has been working towards for the past few years, as Pizzolato has developed into an elite swimmer. That said, Pizzolato thinks his mom may have signed him up without letting him know he'd be leaving the country.

"I don't even know if she asked for my permission, she just kind of put me in it and I said 'Okay I guess I'm going,' and I didn't know how big of a deal that was to leave the country and do a sport that I do for a living for Team USA," he said.

For the first time in his life, Pizzolato will be swimming in lanes next to other deaf swimmers, something he thinks will take a bit of adjusting.

"You're going to another country there's completely different people but you're also going to a different event with completely different people. I also need to learn some sign language because that's not my main form of communication I use English most the time but I have to learn new signs and get used to being with those type of people."

Pizzolato may have to work on his Spanish as well before he heads down to South America for the prestigious event in August.