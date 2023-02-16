BILLINGS- It was a tale of two halves and another tale in what may become the legend of Breanna Williams.

Williams did it all on Thursday night, willing Billings Skyview to a 67-51 victory behind a 32-point, 18-rebound performance.

The Golden Bears started strong on the road. Riding a 12-game winning streak, Billings West led by four after the first quarter, and built on that lead late in the second. Sydney Pierce went on a personal 7-0 run as Williams took a breather on the bench. The Golden Bears led by 11 at halftime.

The lead would be as many as 13 before Skyview answered with a 14-0 run. Alexis Brauer had nine points in the quarter with many of them coming off of transition baskets.

Williams dished out a pair of those would-be baskets to Brauer as she controlled everything about the Falcons offense. After hauling it a rebound, Williams would bring the ball up the court herself, acting like a point-forward.

She started to assert herself in the paint, and her and-1 basket in the third delivered the Falcons their first lead of the game. A bucket by Brauer and step-through score from Williams put Skyview up five going into the fourth quarter.

The quick and dramatic swing in momentum and points continued for the Falcons. Brauer hit a three-pointer from the corner, Williams followed that up with one of their own as they pulled away to hand Billings West their first Eastern AA loss and snap a 12-game winning streak for the Lady Bears.

Billings Skyview improves to 10-2 in Eastern AA and Billings West stays on top of the standings at 11-1.