BILLINGS- Billings Skyview's Kassidee Savaria has wrestled for three years for the Falcons, and three times she's been a state champion.

Savaria was a first-team all-state selection for all three, and has set the record for most wins and most pins in a season and career for the Falcons, breaking her own season records each year.

She is Montana's first and only three-time girls state wrestling champion, and is ranked eighth in the country by USA Wrestling. While all of those accomplishments are important, she takes the most pride in helping build the foundation of the sport in Montana.

"It's really cool. I mean, I've been wrestling since I was six, and just being able to show girls that this isn't just a guy's sport and that they can do anything and make changes and make history is really cool to do," Savaria said.

Wrestling shares a unique dynamic than team sports. Not just because the season stretches year-round for many athletes, but because although a team supports wrestlers and challenges them in practice, at the end of the day, you're out on that mat alone.

"It is very mentally exhausting, honestly. Every practice you have to go beyond your limit and it's even harder because when you don't have a team to rely on, you tend to blame yourself when you have your losses. But it also makes the victories even better because even though you are working as a team and you're part of a team, your victories and losses are on yourself."