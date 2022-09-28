BILLINGS, Mont. - Rocky Mountain College Soccer announced the signing of Billings native Charlize Davis on Wednesday. Davis currently plays for Billings Skyview.

Davis is a two-time All-Conference player. In her junior year she scored nine goals and two assists. So far, Davis has four goals and an assist to start her senior season.

“Charlize is an exceptional athlete who will transition smoothly to the college game.” Coach Richard Duffy said. “I’m excited to add to our incredibly talented group of local athletes on our team.”

“I chose Rocky because of the incredible Chemistry/Biology program that they offer and I absolutely love the girls on the soccer team already,” Davis said. “The beautiful campus is a bonus too.”

Davis was coached by Cameron Icenoggle at Skyview High School and plans to study Chemistry.