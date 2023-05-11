BILLINGS- A three-sport standout from up on the hill, Billings Skyview's Charlize Davis seems to excel in whatever she does.

That said, the main focus is soccer, lettering all four years for the Falcons, and leading the team in scoring during her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She also earned first team all-state honors in 2022.

Davis also helped lead Skyview to their first AA girls basketball state title in 2022. Originally from Shepherd, Davis made the choice to attend Skyview, and she said she's always proud to represent the Heights.

"I definitely have a lot of school pride at Skyview, I love my school a lot. It's definitely the best choice I ever made to attend Skyview and I wouldn't want it any other way, I couldn't imagine being anywhere else Skyview is just kind of my home," Davis said.

In the fall, Davis will attend Rocky Mountain College where she will play soccer for the Battlin' Bears. But that's not the end of her story. Davis will also run track after she's blossomed in the sport this spring and may earn a couple more state titles along the way.

Davis currently holds the top time in the state in the 100m hurdles at 15.23 seconds, despite this being her first year running the event. She's also a part of the lightning-fast Falcons relay teams.

"I have no idea I feel like I just get in those blocks and my mind just goes blank and just getting over the hurdles... I take every piece of advice and just don't think about it, just do it."