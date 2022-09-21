BILLINGS--The Billings Skyview volleyball team lost an experienced group of seniors last year. This year, they've been hit hard by illness and injury. But they said it's made them an even more resilient group.

At the beginning of the season, they'd started to find a rotation they liked that filled the shoes of their graduated seniors. Until a couple key players ended up sick or unable to play, and they were forced to adapt.

They've had to switch around positions, causing outside hitters to step in to play middle blocker for a rotation or two.

Setter Kalli Baumberger said she's had to learn to adapt to each person's hitting style, and set her new middles further off the net because they have bigger swings from hitting outside.

This has made the beginning of the season challenging because of those changes. However, the girls say they love playing together and that their job is to encourage the rest of their teammates.

"Definitely just to try to keep everyone positive, because it has been very chaotic I feel like, and just adjusting," Baumberger said. "We are still one team and we've played together a lot, so we're still playing together and staying positive, and knowing that we still have a lot of games left to improve on."

"Just our bond, we've been pretty close," junior libero Taylor Ketchum said. "And I mean, we have started off a little tough, so it's only up from here."