BILLINGS--It's been almost 20 years since the Skyview boys golf team has won a state championship. But this year, they're neck and neck in contention with three other teams for a shot at the state title.

2005 was the exact year that the team last one state. Some of the juniors on the team said, they weren't even born yet! This year, they're excited to be in contention and really confident in the team they have built.

"We're all good buddies, we've been friends since like sixth grade, and I remember we'd go play nine or eighteen holes in sixth, seventh grade, we'd be talking about 'junior/senior year we're going to be so good, we're going to be competing for state' so I'm just excited to be at that point and experience that," senior golfer Ridge Wohler said.

The team has struggled the past few seasons, but this season, they're excited to take teams by surprise and prove them wrong.

"A lot of people know that we haven't won in a while, but they also know that we're pretty good this year, so they have their eye on us," junior golfer Logan Connolly said. "Whether you're good or not, you still want to play your best and it just shows."

"Skyview was, even before I was in high school, even my freshman, sophomore year of high school, as a team, we weren't very good," junior golfer Tye Boone said. "So it was kind of fun to see everyone's faces when we won in Belgrade and then, probably should have won in Bozeman, but I mean it's going to be fun for sure, I think we're going to prove a lot of people wrong." Boone is the number one ranked golfer on the team and is in contention for an individual state title as well.

"Every day, it's improving a little bit, and hopefully the team improves too," Boone said. "I mean if I win individual, cool, but really the goal is the team state."

They'll have a bit of a tough road playing on the home courses of their competitors when they play the divisional round in Bozeman and state in Helena.