BUTTE- The Billings Skyview boys and Billings Senior girls rolled to team victories at the Butte Invite golf tournament on Friday.

The Falcons finished 25 strokes ahead of second place Bozeman as Skyview's boys finished in the top-3 of the individual race. Led by winner Tye Boone at +5, Isaac Mosser and Logan Connolly were tied for second three strokes back of Boone.

Bozeman finished second with a team total of +70 and Billings Wets third at +72.

Billings Senior's girls finished in front of second place Billings West by 53 strokes at +119 to continue their strong season as the Broncs seek to defend their AA state title.

Bozeman Gallatin was third at +85.

Broncs were led by Kenzie Walsh who finished in second at +16 during the two-day tournament. Fellow Bronc Becca Washington was third at +27. Coming in first was two-time defending state champion Bella Johnson from Billings West.

Johnson finished +8 to win another event this season.