Billings Senior's Walsh, Laurel's Hackmann claim wins at Billings Invitational
BILLINGS--Some of the best golfers in the state wrapped up the Billings invitational here at Lake Hills Golf Course. On the women's side, Kenzie Walsh upset the reigning state champion to take home the trophy.
Reigning state champion Bella Johnson came into today with the lead, but Walsh made up some ground in the final day of the tournament. Johnson ended her tournament at nine over par, and Walsh finished just in front at six over par, shooting one over on the day.
"I just kind of went out there wanting to play good for me, I wasn't really worried about what Bella was at, and so I just went out there trying to play as good as I could," Walsh said.
On the men's side, it was Cameron Hackman of Laurel, the sophomore, who took home the victory.
Hackmann battled it out with Logan Connolly of Skyview who entered the day with the lead. Hackmann is the reigning Class A state champion as a freshman. He shot two under on the day to make up some ground on Connolly and win the Billings Invite at five under par.
"It feels great, truly, but I didn't play my best," Hackmann said. "Not to be selfish or anything, but it wasn't my A-game, but I still grinded and played pretty well."
"It's very rewarding just knowing that it isn't an accident that he is as good as he is," Laurel Head Coach Jim O'Neil said. "He's a very talented young man without a doubt but he works hard, he puts his time in with this game, he loves it so seeing that hard work, that work ethic pay off that's very rewarding for a coach."
