BILLINGS- Billings Senior's Rylee Kogolshak has done a little bit of everything in her high school athletic career, and she's brought success with her along the way.

She was a state champion swimmer in the 100 breaststroke and runner-up in the 50 freestyle as a sophomore during her time at Hardin.

When she moved to Billings Senior, she gave wrestling a try and yup, found success there. A two-time state placer, including state runner-up in AA during her senior season. Her passion for wrestling began early on and when she saw the opportunity at Billings Senior, she made switch from the pool to the mat.