  • Spencer Martin

BILLINGS- Billings Senior's Rylee Kogolshak has done a little bit of everything in her high school athletic career, and she's brought success with her along the way.
 
She was a state champion swimmer in the 100 breaststroke and runner-up in the 50 freestyle as a sophomore during her time at Hardin. 
 
When she moved to Billings Senior, she gave wrestling a try and yup, found success there. A two-time state placer, including state runner-up in AA during her senior season. Her passion for wrestling began early on and when she saw the opportunity at Billings Senior, she made switch from the pool to the mat. 
 
"I always wanted to wrestle as a little kid, so I figured when I moved to Senior, it was my opportunity to do it, and since I had an okay season of swimming before, I decided I might as well try something new," said Kogolshak. 
 
But there's little question that her main sport is volleyball. She played all four years, and was named Montana's volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior. Kogolshak helped lead the Broncs to their first volleyball state championship in nearly a decade. 
 
Kogolshak plans to take her championship experience with her to MSU-Billings, where she will join several other standout Montana volleyball players. She hopes her championship experience will help shape another winning volleyball program for the 'Jackets. 
 
"So, it is a big goal to get over that hump for sure, I want to go from a winning team to another winning team. I feel like all of the girls coming in will all push each other really well, and I think we'll all mesh together, which will help us."
 
The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year Banquet is set for May 17 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. 

