CHICAGO- Billings Senior pitcher Kennedy Venner has been named 2022 Softball Gatorade Player of the Year, the company announced Thursday.

Venner was a force in the circle this season, leading Senior to a 23-3 record and a Class AA state championship.

The Broncs senior finished the year with a 1.09 ERA and struck out 262 batters. She also threw a perfect game in her senior campaign.

The Gatorade Player of the Year award recognizes athletic achievement, academic achievement, and community involvement. Venner is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award.