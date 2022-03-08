BILLINGS- This weekend it all comes full circle for Billings Class AA seniors who get the chance to finish their prep careers in the Magic City. Here is what some seniors from Senior, Skyview and West had to say about the state tournament being played at MetraPark.

"To us, it's really special and especially for the seniors because every year we have made it to state, it's been away so it will finally be nice to sleep in our own bed," said Skyview senior Cami Harris.

"It means a lot here up in the heights. I say the Metra is up in the heights. It means a lot we have really big goals this year so it's amazing that we are in town," added Skyview senior MG Spotted Bear.

"I think it's exciting because we have a new chapter coming next year but also kind of sad because we have loved our time at West and the basketball program so kind of sad to have it be the last time," said Billings West senior Kaitlin Grossman.

"It's nice to have it end where it started, nice to have a good circle so I think it's going to be fun," Billings Senior's Nigeria Long-Westmoreland said.

"Ending here in Billings, all our fans and my family will be able to come and watch me play my last games in my hometown," added Senior's Allie Cummings.

Broncs senior Cactus Runsabove said, "Growing up all I wanted was the play at the Metra, and have that crowd there and have the atmosphere and every drill we had, every downfall it led us here. I keep saying grateful because there's a lot of kids hanging up their shoes this year... to be here with each other to play with each other at Metra is awesome, a dream come true.

The Class AA state tournament begins on Thursday at First Interstate Bank Arena. Billings West girls will be the first Billings team in action at 9AM against Missoula Sentinel.