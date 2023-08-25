BILLINGS--Billings Senior volleyball has the tall task of defending their AA state title this season.

They graduated a few key players from last season's state championship team, but they made it clear that while they're a new team, their expectations are the same.

"We set the bar very high," head coach Courtney Bad Bear said. "I have very high expectations for these kids, I have high standards for them, because I want them to go and be great. So, I try to put them into positions where they are challenged every single day, not only by me, but by each other and themselves."

Those high standards led them to a state championship last season. This season, they're trying to use that as a foundation for what their new squad can accomplish.

"I think it's something that we're kind of owning and trying to use as a motivator to prove ourselves yet again," junior middle blocker Leela Ormsby said.

"We're kind of keeping that in the back of our heads, but it's not our focus," senior outside hitter Piper Jette said. "Obviously, we come to practice every day hoping for a good day and hoping for good outcomes, so just trying to separate the two."

The team is bringing back its strong front row attack that was a feature of last year's team.

"We have really strong outsides, obviously, I mean, they carry our team," Ormsby said. "We have seniors, they're leaders, they're mentors, and I think we all really look up to them, so I think having that offensive weapon that is able to put away the ball but also lead our team is so important."

One of those key graduates after last season was setter Rylee Kogolshak. Now, the Broncs' early season priority is plugging a new setter into the offense and getting everyone playing at program expectations.

"We have a lot of girls who are freshman who are swinging up, and I think that can be hard to mix in, but it hasn't been a problem at all, we're all very welcoming and energetic, and the practices have been really competitive still," Jette said.

Senior hosts Helena to kick off their season Saturday, August 26 at 12:30pm.