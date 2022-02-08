BILLINGS - Billings Senior volleyball has hired a standout alum to lead the program next fall. Broncs have tabbed Courtney Bad Bear as their new head coach, according to a release from School District 2 Activities Director Mark Wahl on Tuesday afternoon.

Bad Bear graduated from Billings Senior in 2018, and replaces Karen Switzer who resigned at the end of last season.

Bad Bear was part of Broncs team who won a state championship during her freshman season, finished as the runner-ups twice and third as well. Bad Bear was 93-9 overall in her high school career at Billings Senior. She was second team All-State as a senior.

Bad Bear went on to play volleyball at Montana Tech after her time at Billings Senior.

In the release, Mark Wahl said, "We look forward to working with Courtney as she begins a new era for the Broncs program."

Bad Bear is currently pursuing a degree in elementary education at MSU-Billings, and has served as Senior's junior varsity coach for the last two seasons, said Wahl.