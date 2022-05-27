MISSOULA- Billings Senior's stingy defense shutdown Billings West once again as they defeated the Lady Bears 3-1 on Friday night to advance to the Class AA state title game.

Billings West jumped out to an early 1-0 lead off of a solo shot from senior Marleigh Nieto. The early home run was a welcome site for the Lady Bears, but it wouldn't be a sign of what was to come.

Broncs ace Kennedy Venner settled into the contest after that, and some costly errors would be fatal for West.

Senior tied the game up on a past ball behind home plate. Then a hard hit ball to shortstop wasn't handled and after another past ball, Senior led West 3-1 after the fifth inning.

The Broncs defense delivered from there, not allowing a single run after the Nieto shot in the first inning. The Broncs are in to the Class AA state title game. Billings West will play Helena Capital Saturday morning in the third place game. The winner gets another shot at Senior and would have to defeat them twice.