BILLINGS- Billings Senior held off a rally from Billings West to defeat the Lady Bears 7-6.

The Lady Broncs stay unbeaten with the win, improving to 11-0. Billings West suffered their first loss of the season.

The Broncs jumped out to a 3-0 lead on the Golden Bears in the first inning. After one run scored on an error in left field, Darby Mayo found space down the first baseline to knock in two more runners.

In the fourth inning with the bases loaded, Mayo delivered again. She slapped one over Marleigh Nieto in centerfield to bring home another runner for Senior.

In the fourth inning, the two teams combined for five runs, with Senior scoring three and Billings West scoring two. The Lady Bears tried to rally late with four runs in the bottom of the fifth but fell short.

Kennedy Venner led Senior with seven strikeouts, most of them coming in the first two innings. Viennah Meyer had four hits and one RBI for Senior. Mayo finished with three RBI on two hits. Octavia Meyer also had two hits.

Avery Martin knocked in four runs for West. The Lady Bears are now 10-1 this season.