BILLINGS- In 2019, Billings Senior finished as the Class AA softball runner-ups to Great Falls. In 2020, the spring sports season was cancelled due to COVID-19. In 2021, the Broncs lost to Belgrade in the championship game, finishing as the runner-ups again.

To say the Lady Broncs are motivated is an understatement, and the seniors on the team say it drives everything they've done for the last year.

"It's kind of a blur thinking back to it... it was difficult to be there when we lost state, not have a season, lose a state championship again... that definitely provides a lot of motivation," said senior catcher Hollis Baker.

Baker said those experiences brought the team closer together over the last four seasons, building a unique dynamic that's brought the team together toward a common goal.

"In the weight room we go harder. In practice we go harder. In the offseason we go harder just to get that championship trophy at the end of the season," said Senior pitcher Kennedy Venner.

Baker added, "Should be a good year. We know what we want."

Billings Senior's last state championship came in 2008 over Billings West. With five seniors in the lineup and more players on the roster overall, the Lady Broncs believe they're primed for another title run.

"I think it being the last season it really helps us to push us as far as we can to get the final step and winning so that is a big motivation factor," said senior Darby Mayo.

That experience the Broncs have makes it easy on head coach Lisa Schulund and her coaching staff.

"We have a lot of leadership during practice. Our coaches don't have to tell us to do something multiple times because the seniors are on it and we are telling the lower classman and showing them the ropes," Venner said.

Key for Billings Senior is the pitching game, with the team returning all-state pitcher Kennedy Venner, who will be throwing to all-state catcher Hollis Baker behind the plate. The two have played together since they were eight years old and Baker said their relationship has flourished at Billings Senior.

"She is just an amazing player, she is super supportive, super fun to be around; Really pushes me to be better for sure. She has a lot of motivation that keeps me motivated and keeps my eyes towards what we are working for," Baker said.

Billings Senior begins their season on March 29 against Helena Capital and Helena.