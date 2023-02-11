BILLINGS--While Billings Senior didn't crown an individual state champ, there were several second-place finishes, and a lot of black and orange on the podium.

Two-time defending state champion Kendal Tucker brought in a second-place medal at 152, and senior Rylee Kogolshak also brought home a second-place medal at 165.

Still, lots of enthusiasm at the end of the day for the Lady Broncs, as they take home the first ever girls' wrestling AA team title with a score of 202, 46 points more than second-place Butte.

"Every day going to practice, it was definitely a grind every day, and I'm very thankful for that, but every day this team showed up with a positive attitude, and every day was fun," Lady Bronc junior wrestler Paige Gershmel said. "No matter how hard we were working or if we all just kind of wanted to fall over and be done. But no, this team was very positive the entire time and we knew if we stuck to it and worked our hardest, this is where we were going to end up, and that's what happened."

Amaiya Kirn of Sidney and Kassidee Savaria of Skyview were the other two girls' wrestlers looking to be the first to win three straight state titles.

Kirn at 132 matched up against Lili Schubarth of Simms, each of Kirn's previous tournament wins had come on first round pin--until this one! Simms wins her first state title by 6-2 decision.

With Kirn and Tucker both out, that left the door open for Savaria, and it only took her 40 seconds to become the first girl to three straight state titles. All of the senior's wins in the tournament came by pin in less than a minute and a half.

"I had to work really hard, and I knew that from the beginning of the year that people were going to be out for my head, wanting to beat me and I also had to stay humble but trust in my training and know that I could get it done," Savaria said. "I was just really excited. I don't know how to explain it other than that. After seeing that the other two finalists that were going for their third lost, I didn't want to dilly dally around, just get it done, get it over with."

Angelina Escarcega of Poplar remained undefeated, winning her second straight state title on an early third round pin.

Gretchen Donally of Huntley Project capped off her perfect 47-0 season with her second straight state title, also on third round pin.

"It was a good finish," Donally said. "It was a lot of pressure going into that, just knowing that any moment that could be taken away. Just trying to wrestle smart and wrestle hard, and just keep going at it."

Ronan took the A-C team title, and crowned an individual state champion, Terza Two Teeth, who won by pin fall in less than a minute.

"Well, being together all the time and practicing together, and just the support we get from one another," Two Teeth said. "From the parents and our teammates and the coach."

And she has a message for everyone about the Maidens:

"Oh, we're here."