BOZEMAN--The Billings Senior Broncs beat their crosstown rival West High for the AA state volleyball championship Saturday. They said losing to them in an undefeated semifinal Friday motivated them to finally put all the pieces together.

"I think getting swept by them created a lot of fire and made us want to work even harder," senior setter Rylee Kogolshak said. "It was just motivation for us."

"As a coach it's so different because I was talking with my mom yesterday and I told her 'I can lead this team to water, but I can't force them to drink'," first-year head coach Courtney Bad Bear said. "And today, they did their jobs and they played for one another, and they bought into our vision which is 'built to last.' I told them, we are built for matches like this, we train hard for matches and days like this"

"We just needed to shake off our mistakes," Kogolshak said. "That was our big thing. Not letting them go on big runs."

"We were talking about controlling what we can control," Bad Bear said. "West High is a really good team. And they have great players. We had to find a way to stop Sydney Pierce and slow the ball down and get some hands in her face. We always had to know where she's at. Addie Allen runs a great offense; she challenged our block a little bit. But for us, we had to tell ourselves they're going to get theirs, and we're going to turn around and get ours and we did just that," Bad Bear said.

"In the locker room I told them, 'you guys get to decide how we go out. We can go out and we can be a tough team and we can be proud of how we finish, or we can go home in tears and go home with some unfinished business.' And I'm so proud of them because we don't have any unfinished business," Bad Bear said.