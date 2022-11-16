BOZEMAN--The Billings Senior Broncs beat their crosstown rival West High for the AA state volleyball championship Saturday. They said losing to them in an undefeated semifinal Friday motivated them to finally put all the pieces together.
Billings Senior reacts to first volleyball state title in nearly a decade
- Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
Katelyn McLean
SWX Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Greatest totals south of I-90. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact this evenings and Thursday mornings commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for Cat-Griz Rivalry
- Flint Rasmussen makes his case to be College GameDay Guest Picker
- ESPN announces College GameDay fan arrival times
- Billings Senior crowned AA state champions after five-set thriller with West
- Pirates punch ticket to 6-man state championship with dramatic win over Redhawks
- Small town, big impact: Melstone's Grebe's reflect spirit of Cat-Griz rivalry
- State A Volleyball: Billings Central, Hardin earn spot in undefeated semifinal
- State B Volleyball: Rivals Huntley Project, Shepherd pit against each other in semifinal
- Rams run past Broncs to advance to Class A title game
- Hardin volleyball heads to state as Eastern A champions for first time in over a decade
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.