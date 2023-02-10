BILLINGS--Kalispell Flathead is the defending state team champion, looking to win their third straight, sweeping all team titles since girls' wrestling was established in Montana.

For the first time this year, both an AA Girls team title and A-C Girls team title will be up for grabs.

Flathead freshman phenom Bella Downing gets out to a great start with the chance to score points, but her opponent is injured, and the officials rule a disqualification, a major blow to the Bravettes.

They trail the Billings Senior Lady Broncs by 15 points after day one, and contributing to that score is junior Kendal Tucker, looking to become one of Montana's first girls' three-time individual state champions. She wins by fall in the first round.

Also looking to win her third straight title is Billings Skyview's Kassidee Savaria, and it took her just over 30 seconds to secure her spot in the semifinal round.

Huntley Project's Gretchen Donally is also fighting for her second individual state title, as one of two girls' wrestlers representing Project.

Undefeated Lockwood eighth-grader Meadow Mahlmeister is also a headline, and she punches her ticket to the semifinal round with a second-round pin.

Also undefeated is sophomore Angelina Escarcega of Poplar in the 100-pound weight class. She's made it a goal to win four straight state titles, and she's well on her way to her second. She's won both of her matches so far by pin in less than a minute.