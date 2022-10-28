BILLINGS- For the first time since 2011, Billings Senior boys' soccer is headed to the Class AA state championship match.

The Broncs upset Bozeman earlier in the week 2-0 to advance to the chipper against 3-time defending champions, Missoula Hellgate.

"Absolute enjoyment that's it, we're in the state finals. Some are nervous but we're excited to have made it and proved to the state we can do it and we're here it's excitement that's it," senior Nate Cullingworth said.

Cullingworth scored both goals for the Broncs in the win, and while it was an upset for the #3 seed over the #1 seed, it was the third time the Broncs had beaten Bozeman this fall.

"I'm pumped, so excited I haven't been able to sleep throughout the playoffs already, I get 8 hours but it's on and off," said senior Teylor Ronish.

Senior showed they may not always control possession, or have the most shots in a match, but when they stick together and rely on their leadership, they always have a good chance to win.

Making the title game is a goal the Broncs set for themselves at the beginning of the year, and they're excited about the opportunity, and believe they can accomplish anything after getting through the east.

"The key for us is to be physical, stay aggressive. The joke with us is the western conference isn't anything compared to the eastern conference, we're hoping being older with upperclassman we can be more physical than they are and dominate the midfield that's the plan for sure," Cullingworth explained.

Missoula Hellgate is gunning for its fourth straight boys' AA title. Broncs are seeking their first since 2004. Kickoff in the Garden City is set for 2 PM Saturday.