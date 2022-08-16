BILLINGS- Two-A-Day's continue for local athletes as we gear up for kickoff of the fall sports season. Let's check in with the Billings Senior Broncs football team who's working hard to balance their attack at Daylis Stadium this season.

Senior fell to Kalispell Glacier by a touchdown in the opening round of the AA playoffs a year ago in a matchup between #4 and #5 seeds. With 18 seniors on this year's roster, this group knows what's expected of them under Head Coach Chris Murdock.

"We just bring the intensity everyday, just play fast, we have fun out here, we have a good time playing football, we love to play fast we love to hit," said senior Sam Poetzl. During the long days of practice leading up to their first game against Butte, these guys are establishing an identity and living out that "Day-by-Day" mentality.

"It means doing your job making sure you're not perfect, but better than the day before. You can maybe miss a block one day, as long as you go a hundred miles an hour try to figure out how to do it, you're getting better," said senior Armand Fair.

In recent years two things have been solid for the Broncs. Their defense has been one of the best in the state, and a strong running game has led the way for the offense.

There's no doubt the group will be ready to get into some battles on the gridiron this fall, but they're hoping the offense can take a leap as well and put some more points on the board.

"Last year it was frustrating for me as a player to watch our offense, just after getting multiple stops then eventually our defense would tire out then our whole team would be exhausted. But our offense this year I have a lot more confidence in," said Poetzl who called junior quarterback Peyton Oakley a "dog" who gets after it.

Oakley should return as the starter this fall after he started for the Broncs towards the end of the season last year as a sophomore. The receivers have more experience across the board and the group hopes that balances things out for the Broncs this fall.

Billings Senior kicks off the 2022 campaign on Thursday night, August 25 on the road in Butte.