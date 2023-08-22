BILLINGS- Some of the state's top high school golfers competed on Tuesday as the Billings Invite concluded at Lake Hills Golf Course. The event featured players and teams that are sure to compete for a state championship down the road.

On the girls' side, there's a good chance the AA state championship will stay in Billings this season. Billings Senior won it all a year ago, topping second place Billings West, who was seeking to defend their crown in 2022. That's the goal for the Lady Broncs and they're well equipped to do so.

Senior returns their entire team from a year ago, with four seniors and one junior on the varsity roster. On Tuesday, Billings Senior won the Billings Invite, finishing 62 strokes ahead of second place Bozeman. Billings West finished third.

Leading the Broncs was Kenzie Walsh in second place and Becca Washington who finished third.

Claiming the individual crown was West's Bella Johnson, the two-time defending AA state champion. She finished at two over par, a good outing for any golfer that was good enough for the win. Still, it wasn't quite good enough by Johnson's personal standards.

"So right now, my goal is to push myself to go low each time, I shot under par yesterday, I wanted to today, obviously that didn't happen, but I want to push myself to go under par, every time," Johnson said.

As for the guys, Billings Skyview is sure to be one of the favorites to win the AA boys title this fall. On Tuesday, they came in second at Lake Hills. Ahead of the Falcons was Laurel from Class A, finishing nine over par as a team.

Led by Laurel junior and individual winner Sam Norman, who finished four under par at the two-day event, the Locomotives appear to be primed to win yet another team state title after besting AA programs on Tuesday.

"It means that we can compete with the whole state including all the other divisions like AA and it definitely feels good as a team and individually," said Norman.