BILLINGS- Five Billings Senior golfers are preparing to play in the PGA High School Golf National Invitational Tournament in Texas later this summer.

The five Broncs qualified after winning the AA Montana State Championship, and now get to represent the Treasure State nationally.

Kenzie Walsh, Becca Washington, Lauren Mayala, Avery Fawcett and Moe Kobold all contributed to Senior's state title in the fall.

"They have dedicated their time to many hours of practice while also balancing the time for their jobs and academics," Bryon Mayala said in a release. "During the summer they also volunteer to help instruct young golfers at one of the local public courses.

The girls are hoping to raise $10,000 to cover all of the travel and lodging costs for the PGA High School Golf National Invitational which will be played in Frisco, Texas. Mayala has started a GoFundMe hoping the community will support the girls as they embark on this journey.

The link to the GoFundMe can be found here.