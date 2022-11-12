BOZEMAN--On the AA court, Billings Senior went home with the championship after beating West in back-to-back games.

In the undefeated semifinal match Friday, West swept Senior for a statement win to advance to the championship.

Saturday afternoon, Senior returned the favor and swept West to force a second championship match.

Senior got off to a hot start, winning the first two sets 25-23 and 26-24.

But the Golden Bears shifted the momentum and won the next two sets 25-21 and 25-23.

West had 60 total kills in the match. Sidney Pierce led with 26 kills, followed by Kourtney Grossman with 14 and Alyssa Keller with 10.

Sydney Pierce also had three solo blocks.

It ended with a big block from Leela Ornsby, the sophomore who had fifteen blocks in the match. It bounced off several diving West defenders and the Broncs took a close fifth set 18-16.

First year head coach Courtney Bad Bear was in the middle of the on-court celebration pile with her team.

"I think getting swept by them created a lot of fire and made us want to work even harder, and it was just motivation for us," senior setter Rylee Kogolshak said.

Kogolshak ended her night with 55 assists.

"I was talking with my mom yesterday, I told her, 'I can lead this team to water, but I can't force them to drink.'," head coach Courtney Bad Bear said. "They did their jobs and played for one another, and they bought into our vision, which is built to last. I told them, 'we are built for matches like this. We train hard for matches and days like this'."

The Broncs take home their first state championship since 2014 and their first one under head coach Bad Bear.