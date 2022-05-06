BILLINGS- Two of the top teams in the state played like it on Friday night as Billings Senior shutout Bozeman 10-0, and Billings West blew out Bozeman Gallatin 19-0.

Billings Senior got back in the win column after suffering their first two losses of the season last weekend. Kennedy Venner led the Broncs on the mound, striking out 13 batters in the five-inning contest.

With two outs in the bottom of the third inning, senior catcher Hollis Baker blasted a three-run home run for the Broncs. It would become a five-run inning for Senior, who eventually won 10-0 in five innings. Baker led Senior with 3 RBIs.

Alexis Harris and Vienna Meyer each had two hits. Harris and Kennedy Venner hit 2 RBIs as Billings Senior improved to 14-2. Anna Toth managed a hit for the Hawks.

Across town, Billings West won their third straight, routing the Raptors 19-0. The Lady Bears led Gallatin 3-0 after the first. In the second inning, West scored nine runs to blow the game open, spurred by a two-run shot by Marleigh Nieto.

Nieto would blast another one later in the game for a grand slam on her second home run of the day. Ashley Wik and Brooklyn Thompson each hit a home run against the Raptors. Thompson was in charge in the circle in the shutout effort by the Lady Bears.

Billings West improves to 13-1, with their lone loss of the season coming to the Broncs. West will play Bozeman on Saturday at 1 PM. Billings Senior will host Bozeman Gallatin at 2 PM.