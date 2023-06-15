BILLINGS--Girls' lacrosse is on the rise nationwide and here in Billings. The girls' high school lacrosse club, Rimrock Lacrosse, took home the city's first Lacrosse state championship.

"It was a sense of relief and sadness, but also so excited," senior captain Ally Foster said. "Relief because it was really hot that day, so the game was over and we came out successful, sadness because the season was over, and that was my last lacrosse game in Montana, ever, but then also so excited that we came through and we finished as a team. So, definitely a mixture of emotions."

"Honestly, I would just have to say winning," junior captain Kaylynn Wilks said. "Just after the game just standing there in awe, like 'we just won. We went undefeated for the entire season,' and that was just amazing."

The girls became the first Billings team to take home a championship that was previously dominated by just a few teams. They said this year, they had a really complete team, and that made the difference.

"We were just kind of active on all places on the field," senior captain Jasmyn Zimmerman said. "Attack, midfield, goalie, and defense. We were all just very there, we were alert."

"I feel like we all just bought in early this year. We all showed up starting in February," Foster said. "Showed up to the hard workouts, conditioning, extra stick work, and putting in the time. We had good attendance at all of our practices this year, so I think we were all just excited to be here. We all saw the goal and saw our potential to achieve it."

"This year, we really bonded as a team really well," Wilks said. "I feel like we connected, and we just finally figured out our transition and our offense and made it work."

Most of the girls have played together for five or more years, which made their victory even sweeter.

"It was really amazing," Zimmerman said. "We've been trying to get the seniors their championship since I've been on this team, and for it to be my senior year, it was really amazing."

"We've definitely been working towards this state championship for a long time," Foster said. "This is my 11th season playing lacrosse in Billings, and it's always been like a goal and something we've wanted. In 8th grade, we got second, and it was like unfinished business."

The team is now losing several key seniors, but overall, has a strong foundation to defend their title next season.